Ole Miss Rebels TE Caden Prieskorn Shows Out in Win Over Oklahoma
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels put together a hard fought win over Oklahoma on Saturday with some crucial plays from veteran tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Prieskorn has not had the biggest impact so far this season behind limited targets. However, this did not slow him down on Saturday as he put together five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, leading in all receiving categories.
The tight end explosion of not only Prieskorn but fellow tight end Dae'Quan Wright, where they combined for eight catches and 125 yards, was schemed by Lane Kiffin due to star wide receiver Tre Harris being questionable and later ruled out.
"When you play without Tre Harris, that's been an issue for us, and I was really pleased at how the tight ends played and stepped up," Kiffin said postgame.
Prieskorn expected to be more involved in this offense before the beginning of the year, but he has stayed positive and been a vocal leader in the Rebels locker room.
"It felt awesome being out there with my brothers, just going to war with them," Prieskorn said.
He later talked about his thoughts coming into the week knowing they would be without Harris.
"Without him today, he's one the best receivers in the country," Prieskorn said, "but he'll be back, and I feel we're going to keep this thing rolling."
Prieskorn helped the Rebels restore some major energy into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, alongside the defense, as they struck quick into the second half, giving Ole Miss a lead that lasted throughout the rest of the game after a 24-yard receiving touchdown.
Prieskorn and the Rebels look to "keep this thing rolling" while they prepare to take on Arkansas on the road next Saturday and try to reinsert themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.