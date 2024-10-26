Ole Miss Recovers From Slow Start, Claims Key SEC Win Over Oklahoma
OXFORD -- The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels returned to the win column on Saturday after they overcame a slow start to take down the Oklahoma Sooners 26-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) rode a pair of second half scores to pull away from the Sooners, finding the end zone on their first two drives after halftime.
Ole Miss opened the game with the football and drove down the field on a possession that ended with a nine-yard rushing score from Henry Parrish Jr. That would mark the Rebels' only touchdown of the first half, however, as the offense went stagnant outside of a 35-yard field goal from Caden Davis in the second quarter.
Following Ole Miss' touchdown in the first frame, Oklahoma tied the game at seven on a passing score from quarterback Jackson Arnold, and the Sooners claimed a 14-10 lead with six seconds left in the half on another scoring toss from the newly-reinstated Oklahoma quarterback.
The Rebels came out in the second half and played cleaner on defense, forcing some Oklahoma punts that gave their offense a chance to regain the lead. Ole Miss did just that in the third quarter with a passing score from quarterback Jaxson Dart to tight end Caden Prieskorn and a one-yard rush from defensive lineman JJ Pegues.
The only points of the fourth quarter came on a field goal from Caden Davis. He hit two field goals on the day and missed one extra point.
Dart finished the day 22-of-30 through the air for 311 yards and one touchdown, and Parrish led the Rebels in rushing with 44 yards and one score. Wide receiver Tre Harris was not suited up for Saturday's game, opening the door for Prieskorn to lead the Rebels in receiving with 71 yards.
On defense, linebacker Pooh Paul led the way in total tackles with 12, and the Rebels as a whole put up nine sacks on the day, led by Suntarine Perkins with three. JJ Pegues and Princely Umanmielen added two sacks apiece, and Jared Ivey and Akelo Stone each had one for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss' nine sacks were good for a loss of 60 yards on the day. Jaxson Dart, by comparison, was sacked once for four yards by the Sooners. Both teams committed seven penalties on Saturday, but the Rebels were hit for more yardage in that category (94 yards compared to 71).
Ole Miss will hit the road again next week to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.