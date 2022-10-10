Skip to main content

Ole Miss TE Michael Trigg OUT For Extended Period With Injury

Ole Miss has just lost one of its top players, tight end Michael Trigg, due to injury

The Ole Miss Rebels lost a major playmaker on the offensive side of the ball in their blowout win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, in USC transfer tight end, Michael Trigg, according to reports.

Trigg was diagnosed with a broken collarbone he suffered during the game, and will now miss an unspecified amount of time. 

That said, the typical recovery for a broken collarbone in adults is usually around 6-8 weeks, depending on the severity, leaving a possibility that Trigg could potentially return for either the Rebels' November 19 matchup with Arkansas or the November 24 Egg Bowl tilt with Mississippi State. 

Barring a setback during his recovery and rehab, Trigg could also theoretically return for a possible SEC championship game, or the Rebels bowl game later this year.

So far this season, Trigg had 17 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns with the Rebels, with all three touchdowns coming in Week 2 in the team's blowout win over Central Arkansas. 

Over the last four games, however, Trigg has been relatively quiet, with eight catches for 95 yards and no touchdowns over that time. 

Before the injury against Vanderbilt, Trigg had one catch for 28 yards in the game. 

Backup tight end Casey Kelly will be next in line for snaps at the position. 

