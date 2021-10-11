Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers
Both Ole Miss and Tennessee have offenses that have caught fire in recent weeks, and they will meet in Knoxville on Saturday night.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent a season at the helm in Tennessee in 2009, and his return to Knoxville will likely be a talking point for media members across the country heading into Saturday. Tennessee is fresh off a 45-20 victory over South Carolina, and Ole Miss topped Arkansas last Saturday 52-51 in a thriller in Oxford.
Here is what to expect from the Volunteers on Saturday, and be sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com this week as we continue to preview Ole Miss' matchup with Tennessee.
Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 4-2
Head Coach: Josh Heupel (first season)
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Hendon Hooker
RB Tiyon Evans
WR Velus Jones Jr.
WR Cedric Tillman
WR JaVonta Payton
TE Jacob Warren
LT Darnell Wright
LG Jerome Carvin
C Cooper Mays
RG Javontez Spraggins
RT Cade Mays
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE Ja'Quain Blakely
DT Matthew Butler
NT Elijah Simmons
DE Tyler Baron
LB Juwan Mitchell
LB Jeremy Banks
LB Theo Jackson
CB Alontae Taylor
SS Jaylen McCollough
FS Trevon Flowers
CB Warren Burrell
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 4-1
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (Second season)
Kiffin is 9-6 in his career at Ole Miss.
After Ole Miss:
Following their date with the Rebels, the Volunteers will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.
Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday night.
