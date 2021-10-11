Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

The Rebels will be traveling to Rocky Top this Saturday to take on the Volunteers.

Both Ole Miss and Tennessee have offenses that have caught fire in recent weeks, and they will meet in Knoxville on Saturday night.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent a season at the helm in Tennessee in 2009, and his return to Knoxville will likely be a talking point for media members across the country heading into Saturday. Tennessee is fresh off a 45-20 victory over South Carolina, and Ole Miss topped Arkansas last Saturday 52-51 in a thriller in Oxford.

Here is what to expect from the Volunteers on Saturday, and be sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com this week as we continue to preview Ole Miss' matchup with Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 4-2

Head Coach: Josh Heupel (first season)

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Hendon Hooker

RB Tiyon Evans

WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Cedric Tillman

WR JaVonta Payton

TE Jacob Warren

LT Darnell Wright

LG Jerome Carvin

C Cooper Mays

RG Javontez Spraggins

RT Cade Mays

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE Ja'Quain Blakely

DT Matthew Butler

NT Elijah Simmons

DE Tyler Baron

LB Juwan Mitchell

LB Jeremy Banks

LB Theo Jackson

CB Alontae Taylor

SS Jaylen McCollough

FS Trevon Flowers

CB Warren Burrell

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 4-1

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (Second season)

Kiffin is 9-6 in his career at Ole Miss.

After Ole Miss:

Following their date with the Rebels, the Volunteers will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday night.

