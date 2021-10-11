    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

    The Rebels will be traveling to Rocky Top this Saturday to take on the Volunteers.
    Author:

    Both Ole Miss and Tennessee have offenses that have caught fire in recent weeks, and they will meet in Knoxville on Saturday night.

    Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent a season at the helm in Tennessee in 2009, and his return to Knoxville will likely be a talking point for media members across the country heading into Saturday. Tennessee is fresh off a 45-20 victory over South Carolina, and Ole Miss topped Arkansas last Saturday 52-51 in a thriller in Oxford.

    Here is what to expect from the Volunteers on Saturday, and be sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com this week as we continue to preview Ole Miss' matchup with Tennessee.

    READ MORE: NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 5?

    Tennessee Volunteers

    Record: 4-2

    Head Coach: Josh Heupel (first season)

    Projected Offensive Starters:

    QB Hendon Hooker

    RB Tiyon Evans

    WR Velus Jones Jr.

    WR Cedric Tillman

    WR JaVonta Payton

    TE Jacob Warren

    LT Darnell Wright

    LG Jerome Carvin

    C Cooper Mays

    RG Javontez Spraggins

    RT Cade Mays

    Projected Defensive Starters:

    Recommended for You

    DE Ja'Quain Blakely

    DT Matthew Butler

    NT Elijah Simmons

    DE Tyler Baron

    LB Juwan Mitchell

    LB Jeremy Banks

    LB Theo Jackson

    CB Alontae Taylor

    SS Jaylen McCollough

    FS Trevon Flowers

    CB Warren Burrell

    Ole Miss Rebels

    Record: 4-1

    Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (Second season)

    Kiffin is 9-6 in his career at Ole Miss.

    After Ole Miss:

    Following their date with the Rebels, the Volunteers will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

    Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Saturday night.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_16924167
    Football

    Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

    14 seconds ago
    IMG_1584
    Football

    LSU vs. Ole Miss Kick Off Time Revealed

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16932049
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 5?

    7 hours ago
    IMG_1667
    Football

    Through the Lens: A Photographer's View of Ole Miss win over Arkansas

    7 hours ago
    IMG_1666
    Football

    Ole Miss Rises in Latest AP Poll Rankings

    Oct 10, 2021
    Anias Smith
    Football

    SEC Snapshot: Texas A&M Tops Tide, Georgia and Kentucky Remain Unbeaten

    Oct 10, 2021
    gettyimages-1235244682-1024x1024
    Football

    Chance Campbell The Unsung Hero In Ole Miss Win Over Arkansas

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16923688
    Football

    COLUMN: Ole Miss Offense Riding High-Octane Wave Into Next Saturday

    Oct 9, 2021