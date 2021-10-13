Offensive Players To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee's offense has been clicking as of late. Here are some of their key names to watch on Saturday.

Tennessee has blown out the last two opponents it has faced, and it will welcome No. 13 Ole Miss to Knoxville this Saturday.

The Volunteers topped Missouri 62-24 two weeks ago before knocking off South Carolina by a final score of 45-20 last Saturday. Tennessee made a quarterback change early in the year, now relying on the dual-threat Hendon Hooker to take its snaps, and he has put up good numbers as a result.

Here are some names to watch on the offensive side of the ball this week when Ole Miss heads to Rocky Top.

QB Hendon Hooker

As mentioned above, Hooker wasn't the original starter for Tennessee coming into 2021, but he's put up solid numbers since taking over. The Volunteer quarterback has thrown for 1,063 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception this season. He is also the second leading rusher for Tennessee, putting up 282 yards and three touchdowns in that category.

RB Tiyon Evans

Evans is the bell cow of the Tennessee running back room, having rushed for 486 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. He also has a receiving touchdown to go with 74 yards there as well. With Ole Miss' struggles against the run in 2021, he could see a heavy dose of carries on Saturday night.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

The leading receiver for the Volunteers has put up 342 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He is one of four Tennessee receivers who has put up triple digits in receiving yards so far this season.

WR JaVonta Payton

The Mississippi State transfer leads the Volunteers in receiving touchdowns so far this season with four. He has also put up 216 receiving yards on nine receptions in 2021.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on SEC Network.

