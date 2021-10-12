Take the Over as Ole Miss Heads to Tennessee

ESPN is dropping the ball here.

With Ole Miss headed to Tennessee on Saturday, fresh off of each program scoring 52 and 45 points against SEC defenses, respectively, it seems like a missed chance.

Peyton and Eli Manning have been a hit in their off-script, yet analytical and guest-driven broadcasts of Monday Night Football. The two are of course the most famous quarterbacking alumni at each program and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN-owned SEC Network.

Could you imagine?

The hype of the brothers commenting on their alma maters against one another in real-time would be entertaining enough, but on top of that, each offense rolls into Knoxville figuratively on fire. The Rebels have scored 73 points in their last six quarters of action and the Vols are beyond the 100-point mark in their last two games.

At least someone is calling for it.

As for the game and the programs expecting to light things up, the contrasting styles of the production make for even more intrigue around the matchup.

Ole Miss has been steady on offense all year long, even against Alabama in the second half, with a balanced approach behind Matt Corral and a trio of talented running backs. Tennessee has endured a quarterback change from Joe Milton to Hendon Hooker and the offense looks better and better under Josh Heupel and company. Hooker has the fewest amount of reps between SEC leaders yet sits fourth with 14 passing scores and has registered three more on the ground.

Speaking of the ground game, the three-headed monster at Ole Miss compares favorably to the UT attack, but as the top Volunteer rusher, Tiyon Evans is a true bell cow to compliment Hooker. He's averaging 6.7 yards per carry and has a half-dozen scores to his name, just one less than Snoop Conner at Ole Miss. Ole Miss averaged just 6 more yards per game, on the ground, compared to Tennessee. Each sits behind Florida atop the conference.

In a more macro view, these are simply two of the best offenses in the country and in the SEC overall. Ole Miss paces the league at 561.6 yards per game while Tennessee is third at 474 each time out. The two, along with Alabama, are the only programs averaging more than 40 points per game thus far in the 2021 season, too.

From a micro approach, UT has been getting better offensively with time, linked to the move to roll with Hooker as the 'guy' at quarterback. The Vols are second in the league in points per game since he took over in Week 3, averaging 44.25 points per game. Only Ole Miss (44.6) sits higher.

You get the point.

Per the SI Sportsbook, the over/under is at 80. That over would have hit a combined three times, already, between these two programs early in the 2021 season.

Can either defense step up and turn the opponent over? There is a bend-but-don't-break mentality for each unit, with tangible results. UT is tied for third in the conference in interceptions (7) while OM leads the league in fumbles recovered (5).

Both teams have bumps and bruises on the defensive side of the ball and UT faithful learned of tough news Wednesday in that linebacker Juwan Mitchell is out for the season after missing the last couple of games.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium, where there will be a checkered theme, is scheduled for 6:30 CST Saturday night.

