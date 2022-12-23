Ole Miss Rebels Texas Bowl Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

HOUSTON, Tex., -- With the buzz of early signing day dying down for now, it is time to preview the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The Ole Miss Rebels have spent the last few weeks preparing to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl, their final game of the 2022 season.

The Rebels finished the regular season 8-4, and the Red Raiders finished 7-5. While Ole Miss had a brief quarterback competition at the beginning of the year between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, which ended with Dart winning the job, while Texas Tech had three quarterbacks operating under center throughout the season.

Sophomore Donovan Smith saw action in every game and led the Red Raiders in every passing category. Freshman Behren Morton played with Smith at the beginning of the year, and senior Tyler Shough paired up with Smith down the stretch. The Red Raiders are led by first-year coach Joey McGuire, who previously spent time as an associate head coach and linebackers coach with the Baylor Bears.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech have met six times since 1986, and the Rebels lead the series all-time with a 4-2 record. Their last meeting was in the 2018 season opener and the Rebels won 47-27.

Here is a quick overview of the Texas Tech team Ole Miss will be taking on in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2022 Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Joey McGuire (first season)

2022 Offensive Leaders

Passing: QB Donovan Smith

2022 stats: 1,505 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 66.1 completion percentage, 133.9 QBR

Rushing: RB Sarodorick Thompson

2022 stats: 132 carries, 670 rushing yards, six touchdowns, averaged 5.1 yards per carry

Receiving: WR Jerand Bradley

2022 stats: 43 receptions, 656 receiving yards, five touchdowns, averaged 15.3 yards per reception

2022 Defensive Leaders

Tackles: LB Krishon Merriweather

2022 stats: 104 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles

Interceptions: DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB Reggie Pearson Jr.

2022 stats: Both defensive recorded two interceptions.

Sacks: LB Tyree Wilson

2022 stats: 7.0 sacks, 14.0 TFLs, one forced fumble

