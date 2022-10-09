Ole Miss Remains Undefeated Midway Through The Season

The Ole Miss Rebels have reached the midway point of their season and have yet to lose a contest this fall.

The Rebels are one of four teams in the Southeastern Conference that still have a perfect record through six games, joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers. Ole Miss is also one of the nine bowl-eligible FBS teams at the moment.

Ole Miss has not started 6-0 since 2014 and there are many reasons to feel good about the team's position right now. Even after the Rebels were nearly in jeopardy of losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Down three points going into halftime, the Rebel offense was having trouble gaining momentum in the first half as its normally potent run game was being contained by the Commodores.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped up to the challenge, however, and threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was not a perfect day, as Dart did throw two puzzling interceptions, but the sophomore once again showed that he can overcome adversity.

Now is the time for Dart and the Rebels to learn to overcome obstacles as the second half of their season is not going to get any easier.

Ole Miss welcomes the Auburn Tigers to Oxford, Miss., in Week 7, a team the Rebels have not beaten since 2015. The Tigers may be having a down year, but that always leaves room open for a spoiler.

Then the Rebels hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. LSU is a dangerous team at home and Texas A&M was a good play call away from beating Alabama on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide will come to town in Week 10 to battle Ole Miss and both teams could potentially be undefeated going into this contest.

The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks for their final road trip of the season before heading home for a game that could decide Ole Miss' postseason fate.

The 2022 Egg Bowl is shaping up to be a heavy-weight matchup between Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs if both teams continue to climb the AP Poll rankings. This rivalry game is never an easy contest, and it is looking to be tougher this fall.

