Skip to main content

Ole Miss Remains Undefeated Midway Through The Season

It has not been pretty, but the Ole Miss Rebels are unbeaten halfway through the regular season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ole Miss Rebels have reached the midway point of their season and have yet to lose a contest this fall. 

The Rebels are one of four teams in the Southeastern Conference that still have a perfect record through six games, joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers. Ole Miss is also one of the nine bowl-eligible FBS teams at the moment. 

Ole Miss has not started 6-0 since 2014 and there are many reasons to feel good about the team's position right now. Even after the Rebels were nearly in jeopardy of losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. 

Down three points going into halftime, the Rebel offense was having trouble gaining momentum in the first half as its normally potent run game was being contained by the Commodores.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped up to the challenge, however, and threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was not a perfect day, as Dart did throw two puzzling interceptions, but the sophomore once again showed that he can overcome adversity. 

Now is the time for Dart and the Rebels to learn to overcome obstacles as the second half of their season is not going to get any easier.

Ole Miss welcomes the Auburn Tigers to Oxford, Miss., in Week 7, a team the Rebels have not beaten since 2015. The Tigers may be having a down year, but that always leaves room open for a spoiler. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Then the Rebels hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. LSU is a dangerous team at home and Texas A&M was a good play call away from beating Alabama on Saturday. 

The Crimson Tide will come to town in Week 10 to battle Ole Miss and both teams could potentially be undefeated going into this contest. 

The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks for their final road trip of the season before heading home for a game that could decide Ole Miss' postseason fate.

The 2022 Egg Bowl is shaping up to be a heavy-weight matchup between Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs if both teams continue to climb the AP Poll rankings. This rivalry game is never an easy contest, and it is looking to be tougher this fall.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (10)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Lane Kiffin 4
Football

Ole Miss Remains Undefeated Midway Through The Season

By Ben King
USATSI_19202428
Football

Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Rally, And The Wide Receivers Shine

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19201373
Football

Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels Explode In Second Half, Take Down Vanderbilt 52-28

By Adam Rapier
Jaxson Dart powder blue
Football

No. 9 Ole Miss Beats Vanderbilt 52-28 Despite Slow Start

By Ben King
USATSI_19200264
Football

No. 9 Ole Miss Recovers From Slow Start, Tops Vanderbilt in Nashville

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19156860
Football

UPSET WATCH: No. 9 Ole Miss Trails Vanderbilt at Halftime in Nashville

By John Macon Gillespie
Jaxson Dart and fans
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By Ben King
Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opposing Players To Watch

By Adam Rapier