Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels Explode In Second Half, Take Down Vanderbilt 52-28

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebels started the game slow and went into halftime down 20-17 to Vanderbilt.

This season Ole Miss has been known to start games a little sloppy. But after their win against previously ranked No. 7 Kentucky, it seemed as if the Rebels might have fixed these early season woes. After two-quarters of play this afternoon, the Rebels found themselves down by three and the Commodores had momentum on their side. Within minutes of the third quarter, the Rebels took the lead and never took their foot off the gas.

Let’s check out a few Rebels who stood out in today’s game.

Jonathan Mingo sets school record

Senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had himself a career game. Mingo broke New York Jets and Ole Miss Alum Elijah Moore’s single-game receiving yards record. Moore set the record back in 2020 against, you guessed it, Vanderbilt with 238 yards. Mingo recorded nine catches, 247 yards, and two touchdowns with an absurd 27.4 yards per catch.

Jordan Watkins came to play

Junior transfer receiver Jordan Watkins came into today’s game with eight catches, 118 yards, and zero touchdowns through five games. He nearly matched his entire season's production this afternoon. Watkins was the Rebels’ second-leading receiver with seven catches, 117 yards, and one touchdown.

Jaxson Dart throws for a career high

Sophomore transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart exposed the Commodores' defense completing 25 of his 32 passes, 448 yards, and three touchdowns. While Dart found the most success he has had all season with the deep ball, he did have two costly turnovers. Dart has shown the propensity to pair big plays with turnovers. He had an impressive day, but he still needs to make better choices with the ball as the Rebels have yet to play their toughest opponents.

AJ Finley leads defense in tackles

Senior safety AJ Finley returned to Oxford this year even though many people considered him to be NFL-ready. Finley led the Rebels’ defense and had a season-high 13 tackles. He also had half a tackle for a loss.

Deantre Prince had his hand in everything

Senior defensive back Deantre Prince played a significant role in limiting the Commodores to just eight second-half points. Prince tied for third on the team with six tackles, but his most impressive statistic was that he contributed a team-high four PBUs.

