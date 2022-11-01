Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game Time Set

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels announced the kickoff time for their Week 10 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday morning.

Ole Miss is welcoming Alabama to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcasted on CBS. This is the first time Alabama has traveled to Oxford since 2020. That game was an electrifying performance by both teams, ending in a 63-48 win for Alabama.

That game was also the first season at Ole Miss for Lane Kiffin. These teams are heading into this game with only one loss to their name, and both teams have had games this season where they seemed to play down to their competition.

These teams are either not as good as their record portrays, or they are both simply battle tested. This game will be the most anticipated matchup of the season for the Rebels.

Alabama currently leads the series with an all-time record of 53-10-2. The Rebels' most recent victory against Alabama was in 2015, winning the game on the road 43-37. The winner of this game will take control of first place in the SEC West.

Alabama is on a six-game win streak against Ole Miss, and the Rebels have a real chance of ending this streak in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

