Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators Availability Report Includes Multiple Key Weapons
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in a primetime SEC matchup that continues generating buzz.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation with the squad looking to keep its hopes alive in Week 12.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
Now, the initial SEC Availability Report has been revealed with multiple weapons listed between the pair of programs.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
Full Ole Miss Availability Report
- Raymond Collins – OUT
- Antonio Kite – QUESTIONABLE
- Jeffery Rush – QUESTIONABLE
- Jamarious Brown – QUESTIONABLE
Full Florida Availability Report
- Eugene Wilson III – OUT
- Dallas Wilson – OUT
- Ty Jackson – OUT
- LJ McCray – OUT
- Aaron Gates – OUT
- Michael Caraway, Jr. – OUT
- Ja’Kobi Jackson – OUT
- Dijon Johnson – OUT
- Javion Toombs – OUT
- Caleb Banks – DOUBTFUL
- Taylor Spierto – QUESTIONABLE
- Roderick Kearney – QUESTIONABLE
