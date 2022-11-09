Skip to main content
Ole Miss Rebels Week 10 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defense

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Ole Miss Rebels’ Week 10 matchup.
OXFORD, Miss. – While most of the country was competing this past weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels were on their bye week.

The Rebels bye week could not have come at a better time, giving them an extra week to rest and prepare for their matchup against Alabama. Alabama dropped their second game of the season this weekend losing to LSU in Death Valley, giving the Rebels a real chance to take them down too. While Ole Miss also lost to LSU earlier this season, their bye week gives them extra time to not only watch film on their mistakes, but also the weaknesses of Alabama.

Ole Miss and Alabama take center stage this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect when Alabama arrives to Oxford.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Demarcco Hellams

Senior defensive back Demarcco Hellams was a tackling machine in 2021 racking up 87 tackles to go along with three interceptions and three PBU’s.

Hellams is all over the field again this year and has already made 71 stops, one sack, and one forced fumble. He also has a fumble recovery, and interception and six PBUs.

Interceptions: Demarcco Hellams, Will Anderson Jr., and Terrion Arnold

Hellams is tied with junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold for the team lead in interceptions with one.

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. was an extremely disruptive pass rusher off the edge in 2021 as he led the team with 17.5 sacks.

This year he has been a little quieter, but still leads the team with seven sacks on the season.

Defensive Transfer: DB Eli Ricks (LSU)

Major Storylines

It took the Rebels’ offense a surprising amount of time to get rolling against Texas A&M, who isn’t known for having a particularly physical defense. However, the Rebels did have to wait nine straight games before their much-needed bye week. While he hasn’t looked a step slow this entire season, Quinshon Judkins will be extra rested, which is a scary sight for any defense, even Alabama’s.

