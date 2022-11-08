Ole Miss Rebels Week 10 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offense

OXFORD, Miss. – While most of the country was competing this past weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels had their bye week.

The Rebels bye week could not have come at a better time, giving them an extra week to rest and prepare for their matchup against Alabama. Alabama dropped their second game of the season this weekend losing to LSU in Death Valley, giving the Rebels a real chance to take them down too. While Ole Miss also lost to LSU earlier this season, their bye week gives them extra time to not only watch film on their mistakes, but also the weaknesses of Alabama.

Ole Miss and Alabama take center stage this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect when Alabama arrives to Oxford.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Bryce Young

Junior quarterback Bryce Young completed 366 of his 547 passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 2021.

Young has completed 171 of his 272 passes for 2,234 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

Rushing: Jahmyr Gibbs

Junior transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran the ball 143 times for 746 yards, four touchdowns, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2021 as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Gibbs is facing much more stout competition in the SEC then compared to last year in the ACC, but somehow his numbers are already better. Gibbs has run the ball 113 times this season for 771 yards, six touchdowns, and averages 6.8 yards per carry.

Receiving: Ja’Corey Brooks

Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks never really established himself in Alabama’s offense in 2021 as he only caught 15 passes, 192 yards, and two scores.

Brooks has stood out for Alabama this year and leads the team with 473 receiving yards. He has done so on 28 catches and brought five of them into the end zone.

Offensive Transfers: WR Jermaine Burton (Georgia), WR Tyler Harrell (Louisville), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), OT Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt)

Major Storylines

While Young isn’t posting the same ridiculous numbers he did in 2021, he still is ultimately the glue that holds the entire offense together. Similar to Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins, Gibbs is seemingly impossible to bring down on initial contact. Alabama can score points early and often, so this game will be the ultimate test for the Rebels’ defense. It will be interesting to see what the Rebels’ defense worked on during their bye week, as teams have had no problem running straight through them.

