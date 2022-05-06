Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf Racing Tyreek Hill?

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf goes back and forth with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

The NFL offseason has slowed down now that the NFL Draft has passed and the big-name free agents have found new homes.

So what is the best way to get the people excited about NFL football in May?

Some good ole trash talk and competition.

Former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill have recently gone back and forth about which one of them is the fastest.

The NFL posted the exchange between Metcalf and Hill on Thursday, pushing the need for there to be a race between the star wideouts.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had Metcalf on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Wednesday and got the fire started on who was faster between Metcalf and Hill.

Sharpe asked Metcalf if he could beat Hill in a race and Metcalf just shook his head to say yes. Sharpe then gave Hill 48 hours to respond to Metcalf's comments and the "Cheetah" was quick to respond.

After signing a lucrative contract with the Miami Dolphins, South Beach's newest resident decided to put his money where his mouth is.

Hill offered to put $50K on a race between the receivers and the winner would get to select a charity of their choice to send the money to. Hill also mentioned that Metcalf is supposedly "scared" to race him at the end of his response.

A race between two of the fastest players in the NFL would be a great way to entertain fans during the longest part of the offseason.

