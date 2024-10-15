Ole Miss Receives Start Time For Week 9 Matchup vs. Oklahoma
Ole Miss football will get a chance to show how much its improved over the bye week bright and early come Week 9.
The Rebels' home game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 26 will kickoff at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday. Either ABC or ESPN will show the game on national television.
The Rebels get to relax on Saturday for the first time this season, but that doesn't mean they won't spend the week fixing ample mistakes. Sitting at 5-2, there's zero room for error from here on out if Ole Miss plans on still making the College Football Playoff.
And yes, it can.
Sitting at No. 18 overall, voters seem to value promising wins over heartbreaking losses. Texas A&M, which lost to Notre Dame in Week 1, ranks 14th entering its matchup against Mississippi State while sitting at 5-1.
Notre Dame, who sits at 5-1, features one of the worst losses this season in Week 2's upset by Northern Illinois. However, the Irish appeared at No. 12 since they have two prominent top- 25 wins over Texas A&M and Louisville.
Both of Ole Miss' losses have come by three points. The Rebels could have come back after trailing 20-17 on the final drive against Kentucky at home. Meanwhile, the defense allowed LSU's Garrett Nussmeier to connect with Aaron Anderson on fourth-and-5 for a 23-yard touchdown pass to send the game into overtime, thus blowing a seven-point lead with 27 seconds remaining.
In overtime, Kyren Lacy broke free for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown catch.
"We must win out for the rest of the season," Jaxson Dart said postgame. "It is our only option."
A healthy Ole Miss could change the outlook for the remainder of the regular season, and the Rebels are still banged up. Left tackle Jayden Williams and defensive end Princely Umanmielen have been dealing with ailments for weeks. Receiver Tre Harris left early for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday due to a lower-body injury.
The Rebels may be closer to full strength when the Sooners touch down in Oxford. Meanwhile, Oklahoma heads home off its 34-3 loss against No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry to take on South Carolina.