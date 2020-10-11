SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll

Nate Gabler

Despite the 1-2 record, despite the loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and despite the inclusion of teams from the Big Ten and Pac12 that are yet to play a football game, the Ole Miss Rebels received votes in the latest release of the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Lane Kiffin's new-look Rebel team received six votes in the AP Poll after their 63-48 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The team received no votes the prior week after beating Kentucky 42-41 in overtime. 

The team also received 13 votes in the latest release of the Coaches Poll. The only two OleM sis losses on the season come to two top-10 teams.

See below for the full top-25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Carolina
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Oregon
  13. Miami
  14. Auburn
  15. BYU
  16. Wisconsin
  17. SMU
  18. Tennessee
  19. Michigan
  20. Iowa State
  21. Louisiana-Lafayette
  22. Kansas State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Minnesota
  25. USC

Fourteen other teams received more votes than Ole Miss in the polls. The Rebels will return to action next week, traveling on the road to the 1-2 Arkansas Razorbacks. If Kiffin's Rebels is to win their second game on the road and advance to .500, there's a really solid chance they could find themselves ranked going into week five of the SEC schedule. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

