Ole Miss Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll

Despite the 1-2 record, despite the loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and despite the inclusion of teams from the Big Ten and Pac12 that are yet to play a football game, the Ole Miss Rebels received votes in the latest release of the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Lane Kiffin's new-look Rebel team received six votes in the AP Poll after their 63-48 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The team received no votes the prior week after beating Kentucky 42-41 in overtime.

The team also received 13 votes in the latest release of the Coaches Poll. The only two OleM sis losses on the season come to two top-10 teams.

See below for the full top-25:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma State Cincinnati Penn State Florida Texas A & M Oregon Miami Auburn BYU Wisconsin SMU Tennessee Michigan Iowa State Louisiana-Lafayette Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota USC

Fourteen other teams received more votes than Ole Miss in the polls. The Rebels will return to action next week, traveling on the road to the 1-2 Arkansas Razorbacks. If Kiffin's Rebels is to win their second game on the road and advance to .500, there's a really solid chance they could find themselves ranked going into week five of the SEC schedule.

More From The Grove Report:

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

Lane Kiffin's Rebels Post the Best-Ever Showing By a Saban Assistant in Loss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.