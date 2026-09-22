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Ole Miss Recruiting Keeps Rolling With Another Commitment After LSU Win

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue to stack recruiting wins after their big-time victory over the LSU Tigers.
Zach Dimmitt|
Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding listens during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding listens during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are riding some massive momentum after taking down Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in Oxford this past weekend with a 32-24 victory.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 rankings and looks well on its way to securing another College Football Playoff spot in the first full year under head coach Pete Golding.

But that win has done more than just set the Rebels up for another run at a national championship; it's also paying major dividends on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss Adds Another Commitment to

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding leaves the field with a victory against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has landed a commitment from 2028 four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle, per reports from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

This comes after his visit to Oxford this past weekend. He got to see Ole Miss beat LSU firsthand, and it clearly tipped the scales in the Rebels' favor.

“It just felt like home to me,” Tuggle told Wiltfong. “They got a good coach, a very good head coach, a defensive coach."

A product of Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, GA., Tuggle is the No. 6 safety in the class and the No. 9 overall player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings.

He also received offers from programs like Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and many more.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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