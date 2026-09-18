Ole Miss vs. LSU: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers in what will be a revenge game for many of the Ole Miss coaches and staff, as former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is now leading the Tigers.

The contest marks one of the most highly-anticipated games of the college football season, which is evident as both teams have amped up security leading up to Saturday's game.

College Football Playoff implications are on the line as both teams enter the game undefeated and ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, making this matchup even more important early in the season. A win could give either team a major boost toward its playoff hopes.

Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin will face off as opposing head coaches for the first time, as Golding served under Kiffin as his defensive coordinator from 2023-2025.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss opened as the favorite in this game heading into the start of the season, but after the LSU Tigers bullied the Clemson Tigers, the betting lines shifted in favor of LSU. The change in the lines shows just how much the matchup has changed since the start of the season.

There has been some line movement, however, as Kiffin ruled star quarterback Sam Leavitt doubtful, which caused the line to move from LSU being favored by three points to only being favored by one.

The betting line has returned to where it was before Leavitt was upgraded to questionable, as LSU is now favored by three points heading into Saturday’s game.

Spread: LSU -3

Over/Under: 58.5 points

Moneyline: LSU -145 / Ole Miss +125

Injury Updates

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding announced that the Rebels secondary, which has struggled mightily through two games, will return Antonio Kite and Florida transfer Sharif Denson.

The SEC injury report listed LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt as doubtful heading into the game, but not many people bought it. The following day, Leavitt was upgraded to questionable, making it likely that he will play for the Tigers on Saturday.

The defensive back group finally seems to be healthy heading into what is Ole Miss' most important game of the season. The group was atrocious against both the Louisville Cardinals and the Charlotte 49ers, and the return of Kite and Denson will likely help the Rebels fix those issues.

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