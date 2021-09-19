Rebels Vault in AP Top 25 Rankings Following Win Over Tulane

As each week sees a more impressive performance, the Rebels continue to rise up the rankings

Following their dominant 61-21 Week 3 win over the Tulane Green Wave, the Ole Miss Rebels now sit at 3-0 on the season, and as one of the hottest teams in college football.

As a result, the Rebels continue to climb up the AP Poll ranks, vaulting to the No. 13 in the country, as well as No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

It is the Rebels highest ranking since the pre-season rankings of the 2016 season when the Rebels sat with the No. 11 overall ranking heading into Week 1.

Alongside the Rebels, six other SEC teams appeared in the polls, including four in the top-11.

The Rebels will now head into their bye week, giving them two weeks to prepare for their biggest game of the season to date against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on October 2 in Tuscaloosa.

You can view the full AP poll below:

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Georgia (3-0)

3. Oregon (3-0)

4. Oklahoma (3-0)

5. Iowa (3-0)

6. Penn State (3-0)

7. Texas A&M (3-0)

8. Cincinnati (3-0)

9. Clemson (2-1)

10. Ohio State (2-1)

11. Florida (2-1)

12. Notre Dame (3-0)

13. Ole Miss (3-0)

14. Iowa State (2-1)

15. BYU (3-0)

16. Arkansas (3-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (3-0)

18. Wisconsin (1-1)

19. Michigan (3-0)

20. Michigan State (3-0)

21. North Carolina (2-1)

22. Fresno State (3-1)

23. Auburn (2-1)

24. UCLA (2-1)

25. Kansas State (3-0)

