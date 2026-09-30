Ole Miss' Road to the College Football Playoff Looks Different After Loss to Florida

The College Football Playoff is still several months away, but it's never too early to discuss the implications a win or loss can have on a CFP berth.

The Ole Miss Rebels reached the CFP Semifinal last season, and that goal remains the top priority this year. However, Ole Miss suffered a tough 52-28 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

The Rebels enter their bye week before an important stretch of SEC games. Let's take a look at what's ahead and how Ole Miss can get into the CFP.

Ole Miss' CFP Chances Took a Hit

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the inception of the 12-team bracket in 2024, one or two losses do not affect a team's playoff chances. In 2024, Tennessee (10-2) and Ohio State (10-2) each got in, while Clemson was the first three-loss team to get in because the Tigers won the ACC title.

Last year's bracket included three two-loss teams (Oklahoma, Tulane, and Miami) while Alabama snuck in with three losses (one included an SEC Championship loss).

So Ole Miss isn't in trouble...yet. The Rebels have a tough road ahead. Let's take a look at their remaining schedule.

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt Oct. 17 vs. No. 25 Missouri Oct. 24 at No. 1 Texas Oct. 31 vs. Auburn Nov. 7 vs. No. 2 Georgia Nov. 14 at Oklahoma Nov. 21 vs. Wofford Nov. 27 vs. No. 16 Mississippi State

With the current AP Poll, Ole Miss will play four ranked opponents. The Rebels will likely have to finish the year 7-1 to have a chance to clinch a CFP spot. With games against Georgia and Texas, that path will be difficult.

Pete Golding will have to earn multiple big-time wins during this stretch. Ole Miss' margin for error has shrunk. Luckily, the Rebels have an opportunity to surpass SEC teams with a head-to-head win. If they end up with the same record as LSU, they should get the advantage because of Ole Miss' 32-24 win over the Tigers.

Golding doesn't want the bad feeling from Saturday's loss to pass. He wants his team to be held accountable and to solve the current issues. One bad game doesn't define an entire season, but the feeling in Oxford isn't great.

The Rebels should feel an increased urgency to turn things around. We'll soon find out what this team is made of and whether they can make another CFP run.

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