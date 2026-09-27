Ole Miss Just Got the Reality Check It Needed Against Florida

The Ole Miss Rebels were humbled in a mighty way on Saturday in a 52-28 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

For a team with College Football Playoff aspirations, that's a concerning result, but the Rebels were finally bitten by issues that had shown up in spurts in the first three weeks of the season. An inability to stop the run (Florida had two rushers surpass the century mark on the ground) and an offense that sputtered early sank any hope Ole Miss had of escaping Gainesville with a win this weekend.

So, where do the Rebels go from here? There are really two options for how the rest of the season plays out.

Option 1: Ole Miss Improves Its Deficiencies and Keeps Its Title Aspirations Alive

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding didn't mince his words following Saturday's loss.

"I don't want them to get this taste out of their mouth. That's what I told them. I never got the taste out of my mouth from Miami walking off the field [in last year's CFP semifinal loss],” Golding said. “Part of the problem sometimes is we move on too fast. The sun's going to come up tomorrow, and it's a new day, but it's a new day to go get better at what we don't do well."

There was plenty on Saturday that fell into the "don't do well" category, and a lot of it had to do with defense. Ole Miss was unable to stop the run or finish tackles most of the day, and when Florida elected to finally pass, the box was so loaded against the run that receivers were free to score or gain first downs at will.

Option 1, however, is simple: get better and put this loss behind you. That's easier said than done, sure, but Golding assembled this defense himself, so he should believe that the pieces at least have the potential to be a stout unit in the SEC.

The Rebels are off this week before traveling to Vanderbilt the following Saturday. That should allow some time to get some things right, but there's also the potential for Option 2.

Option 2: These Problems Linger, and Ole Miss' CFP Hopes Are Gone Before They Begin

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels defensive end Talib Graham (45) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a problem with Saturday's result: there are more talented teams than Florida awaiting Ole Miss on its remaining schedule.

Texas (in Austin), Georgia, and, yes, even Mississippi State could be long days for Ole Miss, if these issues aren't remedied. Heck, even Vanderbilt and Auburn, Oklahoma, and Missouri could be, if this same defensive showing is put on display. Not every team has an offensive coordinator like Buster Faulkner or a running back like Jadan Baugh, but they do have SEC coaches and athletes who will exploit these areas, if they're able.

Make no mistake: Saturday was a wake-up call for Ole Miss. It wasn't a fluke or a one-off. This result will repeat itself if these issues are not fixed and fixed quickly, and that will tarnish Pete Golding's first full year at the helm of the program and Trinidad Chambliss' final year in a Rebel uniform. There's a lot on the line after Saturday's game.

These early-season issues looked masked or patched against LSU, and the pure emotion of the night (plus Chambliss' insane performance) helped lift Ole Miss over the Tigers. But not every game is going to have a villain for the Rebels on the other sideline, and Trinidad Chambliss can't do it all by himself.

At some point, the issues on defense have to be solved, if Ole Miss wants to reach its goals in 2026, and the clock is ticking.

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