Ole Miss Now Faces 3 Major Questions After Florida Loss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels lost 52-28 to the No. 8 Florida Gators yesterday in The Swamp.

Florida was favored heading into the game, but not many expected Ole Miss to get blown out as badly as they did.

Going forward, Ole Miss has major questions that must be answered to get the team's momentum back on track; here are the main three.

1. Can Pete Golding Fix the Defense?

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a defensive-minded head coach, and given how much was spent on the defense this season, the defensive product Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has put on the field hasn't been good enough.

Giving up 38 to Louisville and letting LSU come back in the second half of the Magnolia Bowl were signs of weakness in the Ole Miss defense that were exposed to a new level against Florida.

Florida running backs Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark combined for 268 yards and four touchdowns on the ground against Ole Miss. Florida QB Aaron Philo also got a rushing touchdown to go along with his nearly 200 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

If Ole Miss wants to make the College Football Playoff, Pete Golding has to spend this two-week break getting the defense in check.

2. How Far Can Trinidad Chambliss Carry Ole Miss?

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss embrace after a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss seemed like one of two or three players playing like they were a part of the No. 4-ranked team in the country.

Unfortunately, even if he looked like a Heisman winner with a three-touchdown performance, he couldn't carry the offense to match Florida's 50-plus-point showing.

Chambliss is talented enough to become Ole Miss' first-ever Heisman winner and lead the Rebels back to the College Football Playoff, but without his teammates matching his level of play, Ole Miss won't stand a chance against teams like No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia.

3. Is This Ole Miss Team Resilient?

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws under pressure from Florida Gators defensive lineman LJ McCray and safety Lagonza Hayward during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first truly bad loss for Ole Miss during Pete Golding's tenure as head coach, and also his first real road game. Prior to the Florida game, Golding's only loss was in the semifinals of last year's College Football Playoff.

It's yet to be seen how Golding will respond to a loss like this. If he can correct the issues with the team and bounce back, it'll be another sign of his potential as a high-end head coach in the SEC.

However, now that Florida's truly exposed the worst of Ole Miss' weaknesses, there's a chance that leads to a collapse not dissimilar to Ole Miss' 2022 season, where the Rebels started 7-0 and finished 8-5.

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