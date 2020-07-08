The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ole Miss Schedules Dual-Sport 2026 Doubleheader with Georgia State

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football and men’s basketball has added a dual-sport series with Georgia State to its future schedules, as announced by both schools on Wednesday. 

Ole Miss will host the Panthers on the hardwood on Nov. 20, 2026 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The following day, the series will move over to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels will play host to GSU on Nov. 21.

Ole Miss will face Georgia State in basketball for just the third time in history. The previous two matchups were won by the Rebels, both within the last five years. In the first meeting (Nov. 25, 2015), one of the final games in Tad Smith Coliseum, Ole Miss downed the Panthers 68-59. Two years later (Nov. 17, 2017), the Rebels protected their new home floor with a 77-72 victory in The Pavilion.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the football field. Ole Miss is 32-1-2 all-time on the field against current members of the Sun Belt Conference. Ole Miss football is also to take on SBC foes Georgia Southern (2020), Troy (2022) and South Alabama (2028, 2029) in future years.

Future Ole Miss Football Non-Conference Opponents:

2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern

2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty

2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa

2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, at Tulane

2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman

2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane

2026: at Charlotte, USC, Georgia State

2027: Charlotte, Oregon State

2028: South Alabama, Alcorn State

2029: at South Alabama

2030: at Oregon State

2032: at Virginia Tech

2033: Purdue

2034: at Purdue

2037: Virginia Tech

More from The Grove Report:

Sports Illustrated's 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Marc MacMillan Talks Lessons Learned from Coaching Under Mike Bianco

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down My Personal Preseason All-SEC Ballot

Sports Illustrated's publishers from around the SEC released our group Preseason All-SEC team on Tuesday. Here's a chance to let me walk you through my personal ballot.

Nate Gabler

NFL 'Is Unwilling to Prioritize Player Safety'?

Nate Gabler

Marc MacMillan Talks Lessons Learned from Coaching Under Mike Bianco

Marc MacMillian is out of the Ole Miss baseball volunteer assistant job, on to be the head coach at Charleston Southern. But he learned quite a bit from Mike Bianco over the past seven years.

Nate Gabler

SI VIDEO: Keith Carter, Washington D.C. and Potential NIL Legislation

Our Nate Gabler from The Grove Report joins Ross Dellenger and the Sports Illustrated national team to talk about the status of name, image and likeness and the roll of Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter in the proceedings.

Nate Gabler

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting Basketball Season Early

The NCAA is strongly considering a drastic shakeup to the college basketball calendar, as first reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Nate Gabler

Sports Illustrated Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

LSU may be the reigning national champion, but it seems like the reporters covering the Southeastern Conference for Sports Illustrated seem to think the Nick Saban dynasty in Tuscaloosa isn't ending anytime soon.

Nate Gabler

Rebel EDGE/Ath Target Christian Burkhalter Leaning Non-SEC

Ole Miss has been strongly targeting a pair of Alabamian brothers over the past months. The higher rated of the two, Christian Burkhalter, seems to be leaning towards a school outside of the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Makes Cut on Pair of Four-Star DB Prospects

A pair of highly touted defensive back recruits are very seriously considering joining Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

The best returning position group the Ole Miss football team has entering 2020 is their linebackers. For Co-Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin, that couldn't work out any better.

Nate Gabler