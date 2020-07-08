Ole Miss Schedules Dual-Sport 2026 Doubleheader with Georgia State

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football and men’s basketball has added a dual-sport series with Georgia State to its future schedules, as announced by both schools on Wednesday.

Ole Miss will host the Panthers on the hardwood on Nov. 20, 2026 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The following day, the series will move over to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels will play host to GSU on Nov. 21.

Ole Miss will face Georgia State in basketball for just the third time in history. The previous two matchups were won by the Rebels, both within the last five years. In the first meeting (Nov. 25, 2015), one of the final games in Tad Smith Coliseum, Ole Miss downed the Panthers 68-59. Two years later (Nov. 17, 2017), the Rebels protected their new home floor with a 77-72 victory in The Pavilion.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams on the football field. Ole Miss is 32-1-2 all-time on the field against current members of the Sun Belt Conference. Ole Miss football is also to take on SBC foes Georgia Southern (2020), Troy (2022) and South Alabama (2028, 2029) in future years.

Future Ole Miss Football Non-Conference Opponents:

2020: Baylor (in Houston), Southeast Missouri, UConn, Georgia Southern

2021: Louisville (in Atlanta), Austin Peay, Tulane, Liberty

2022: at Georgia Tech, Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa

2023: Georgia Tech, Mercer, at Tulane

2024: at Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee, Furman

2025: at USC, Wake Forest, Citadel, Tulane

2026: at Charlotte, USC, Georgia State

2027: Charlotte, Oregon State

2028: South Alabama, Alcorn State

2029: at South Alabama

2030: at Oregon State

2032: at Virginia Tech

2033: Purdue

2034: at Purdue

2037: Virginia Tech

More from The Grove Report:

Sports Illustrated's 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Marc MacMillan Talks Lessons Learned from Coaching Under Mike Bianco

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.