Where Does Ole Miss Land In Betting Odds For 2022 SEC Championship?

It's never too early to place your bets for football season.

In the SEC, it's always football season.

Even with spring practice behind us, eyes always rest on the fall and college football in the conference where "It Just Means More." Betting odds were recently released for the 2022 SEC Champion in college football, and FanNation's College Football HQ broke down the odds as put forth by BetOnline.ag.

Alabama leads the way with the conference's best odds followed by reigning national champion Georgia at No. 2. Here is where Vegas has the conference's pecking order entering the summer.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide -- 1/1

2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)

2. Georgia Bulldogs -- 5/4

2021 record: 14-1 (8-0 SEC)

3. Texas A&M Aggies -- 11/1

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

T4. Florida Gators -- 33/1

2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)

T4. Ole Miss Rebels -- 33/1

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

T6. Kentucky Wildcats -- 40/1

2021 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)

T6. Tennessee Volunteers -- 40/1

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

8. LSU Tigers -- 50/1

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

T9. Arkansas Razorbacks -- 66/1

2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

T9. Auburn Tigers -- 66/1

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

11. South Carolina Gamecocks -- 100/1

2021 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

12. Mississippi State Bulldogs -- 200/1

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

13. Missouri Tigers -- 400/1

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores -- 500/1

2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

