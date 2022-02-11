REPORT: Auburn To Retain Bryan Harsin For 2022 Season

Auburn's Bryan Harsin will remain on staff for another season after a conflicting offseason

Auburn's Bryan Harsin might not be around for the long-term future of the program, but he is expected back for at least one more season.

According to ESPN's Chris Low and Pete Thamel, Auburn is expected to announce Harsin's return for the 2022 season Friday afternoon. Harsin has been the subject of dismay with the program following several reports of a level of concern with his philosophy after the first season.

Harsin, 45, finished 6–7 in 2021, his first season with the Tigers. Ever since the season's conclusion, Auburn has seen five assistant coaches and nearly two dozen players leave the program this winter, including defensive coordinator Derek Mason. and offensive coordinator Austin Davis.

Several key players to leave the program include wide receiver Kobe Hudson, defensive lineman Lee Hunter, tight end J.J. Pegues and quarterback Bo Nix. Harsin has also been criticized for his coaching tactics and ways of handling players inside the locker room.

Harsin declined to comment on his status with the program Thursday when leaving the annual SEC head coach meetings in Birmingham. Ala. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Auburn has tried to lower the $18 million buyout, but Harsin's representatives remain pat on keeping the price the same.

Harsin is far from off the hot seat as of this time. The program could only be bringing him back for one season, as the buyout following the start of the 2022 season would be $15 million instead of $18 million.

This past recruiting cycle, the Tigers finished with three players from SI99's list, including offensive tackle Eston Harris (No. 50) tight end Micah Riley-Ducker (No. 73), and cornerback JaDarian Rhym (No. 86).

