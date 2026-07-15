Ole Miss Basketball Could Be Facing Make-or-Break Year in the Upcoming Season

Two seasons ago, the Ole Miss Rebels finished 24-12 and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. 2025 was a different story.

The Rebels took two steps back this past season. Chris Beard's squad would need a miracle run in the SEC Tournament to make the Big Dance, and they almost did. The Rebels were defeated by the eventual SEC Tournament champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks, in the tournament semifinals.

This season must be different for the program. Coach Beard has revamped the roster, but will it be enough to make the Rebels a threat in the SEC?

A Long Road Ahead

Mississippi coach Chris Beard watches his team face Alabama during the second half of a SEC tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's not just preseason rankings time for football. Recently, Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 released his SEC power rankings as teams prepare for the season.

Goodman believes the Rebels are far from the top of the conference, as he has put them at 10th on the list.

Here’s @GoodmanHoops’ preseason SEC rankings 🔥



Who’s too high and who’s too low? 🤔



🎥: https://t.co/9cXdv2RSye pic.twitter.com/d434Nfkl4O — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 14, 2026

Ahead of the Rebels are the Missouri Tigers, LSU Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Florida Gators.

The Florida Gators have been the cream of the crop in the SEC for the last two seasons. The Gators have won the SEC regular season title in back-to-back years. If the Rebels plan on getting to that level, it's going to take a monster offseason.

Coming With Experience

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) drives to the basket past Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing that can be taken from the nightmare of a 2025 season it's that the Rebels showed heart in the SEC Tournament.

The tournament performance was led by guard AJ Storr. Storr will need to be the same player who averaged 15 points per game this past season if the team has any hopes of making the jump in 2026.

A closer look at the Rebels' 2026 transfer portal class will show that Coach Beard and his staff are bringing in a mix of experience and young talent.

Power forward Santiago Trouet and small forward Dasear Haskins will be looking to make an immediate impact for the Rebels.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) collides with Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like every major program in the country, the Rebels are rebuilding their roster season after season. But this time, Coach Beard has to have built a contender for the NCAA Tournament.

It's year four for Beard. The Rebels have one NCAA Tournament appearance under Beard, and last year, his team looked worse than they did in his first season. The 2026 season could be a defining year for Beard's legacy in Oxford.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.