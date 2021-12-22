Ole Miss Changes Bowl Game Travel Plans Amid COVID-19 Spikes Across Country

Wednesday was a big news day with regards to the college football postseason.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally, Ole Miss announced a change to its travel plans for the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 8 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) are scheduled to face No. 6 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Instead of arriving in New Orleans on Dec. 26 as originally planned, however, Ole Miss released a statement detailing a change to its schedule on Wednesday.

"After reviewing the new policies for bowl activities, the team schedule has been adjusted to ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff," Ole Miss said in the statement. "Bowl week practices will begin in Oxford with the team's arrival in New Orleans rescheduled from the 26th to later in the week.

"That date and other travel details are still being finalized," the statement continued. "In addition, while our program is in a good place from a health standpoint, our medical staff will continue to monitor our team to guard against concerns related to COVID-19."

The news about Ole Miss emerged as COVID-19 once again made college football headlines on Wednesday. News broke around noon CT that Texas A&M would be unable to participate in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, and the College Football Playoff announced new policies dealing with the virus, rescheduling of games and forfeitures. This news was first reported by Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Per Dellenger, the Gator Bowl is seeking replacement teams to take the place of the Aggies, but it would likely need another bowl team in the country to drop out due to COVID-19, although Wake Forest has been approached by numerous 5-7 teams about taking Texas A&M's place.

Ole Miss and Baylor are scheduled to kick off the Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. CT on Jan. 1 on ESPN.

