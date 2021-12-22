Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
CFP Announces COVID-19 Actions That Detail How to Proceed if Teams Cannot Play

Author:

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country, the College Football Playoff announced several new actions ahead of the postseason as the omicron variant continues to be an issue. The changes were made at the recommendation of the Management Committee during a video conference on Tuesday. 

The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowls will be rescheduled no later than one week after the respective bowl game's scheduled date if there needs to be a postponement. If it cannot be rescheduled in that timeframe, the game will be considered a no contest. This year's Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 1 between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State while the Peach Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 30 and will be played by Michigan State and Pitt. 

The Playoff semifinals share similar procedures. If one team is unable to play, that team will forfeit and the other will advance to the national championship. If both teams were unable to play one semifinal it would be deemed a no contest and the winner of the other semifinal game would be crowned 2022 national champions.

If both teams were unable to compete in one semifinal it would be deemed a no contest, and if the other semifinal had one team that could not play, then that team would forfeit and the last remaining team that was able to play would be named 2022 national champions. 

For the national championship that's scheduled for Jan. 10, things would be a little different. If one team is determined to be unavailable to play in the game after the semifinals, the game could be rescheduled no later than Jan. 14. If the team that was determined to be unable to play cannot play by Jan. 14, it will forfeit and the other team would win the national title. However, if both teams could not play in the specific timeframe, the 2022 national title would be vacated. 

Needless to say, teams that do the best at keeping its players safe will have the best chance at winning this year's national title. There were some other minor changes made as well in order to lessen the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Teams only have to appear at bowl sites two days before game day, as opposed to the usual five days. Events at game sites are now optional for players, staff and band members. And media access to all coaches and players will be virtual.   

