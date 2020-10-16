Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

ESPN put us through the ringer this week, first announcing one destination of the Ole Miss game at Arkansas before later moving the game from one network to another. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Ole Miss (1-2) will take the road and travel to Arkansas (1-2) for a meeting between two of the most improved teams in the SEC, both sporting new head coaches. It'll be the first meeting between Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman, and one coach will be going home at .500 in SEC play.

(MORE: "They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss)

The Rebels are coming off a brutally high-scoring game in a 63-48 loss to Alabama, whereas Arkansas lost a 30-28 nail biter last week at Auburn.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

When: Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville, Ark.

Time: 73:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM on Friday at 11 a.m.:

Ole Miss (-1.5) at Arkansas

Over/under 75.5

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.