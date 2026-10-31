Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Day Guide and Final Pregame Updates

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels will host the Auburn Tigers in Oxford on Saturday.

Losing to Texas last week means the game against Auburn needs to be the beginning of a five-game win streak for the Rebels to make it back to the College Football Playoff, unless Ole Miss can somehow become the first-ever three-loss team to earn a CFP berth.

With the game being less than 24 hours away, let's dive into updates on how to watch and crucial storylines to know.

Game Day Details

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields celebrates with wide receiver Deuce Alexander after a touchdown reception during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels 5-2 (3-2 in SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers 4-3 (2-3 in SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11:45 a.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

What to Wear: Powder Blue

TV/Streaming: SEC Network/ESPN App

TV Announcers: Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray and Taylor Davis

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Last Matchup: On Oct. 21, 2023, Ole Miss defeated Auburn 28-21 in Auburn.

Series History: All-time, Ole Miss is 13-35 against Auburn. However, Ole Miss has won the last two matchups between the teams.

Betting Odds:

The following odds are via DraftKings.

Spread: Ole Miss -11.5 (-110), Auburn +11.5 (-110). 55% of bets are on Auburn to cover the spread, compared to 45% for Ole Miss.

Over/Under: 57.5. 59% of bets are on the over.

Moneyline: Ole Miss -470, Auburn +360. 93% of bets are on Ole Miss moneyline.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Notable Storylines

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss took its second loss of the season last week against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. The only time a team with three regular-season losses has made the 12-team College Football Playoff was Clemson in 2024, though it took winning the ACC championship that year.

Besides Ole Miss, the SEC currently has seven teams with two conference losses and two teams with just one, meaning if the Rebels lose again, they aren't likely to have the same opportunity to make the playoff through a conference championship.

For the Rebels to earn a playoff berth, they'll likely need a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Auburn is the first of the five, and the Tigers will be looking to get their second major upset on the season.

On Oct. 17, Auburn went into Athens and upset No. 3 Georgia, which play Ole Miss next Saturday night. A win over Auburn would help Ole Miss build momentum for what should be a major ranked matchup next week in Oxford.

One of the major issues standing in the way of Ole Miss beating Auburn is that injuries are piling up. Rebels defensive back Edwin Joseph Jr. and star running back Kewan Lacy will be out with injuries. Safety Nick Cull has done well filling in for the injured Joseph, but it's yet to be seen if any of the Rebels' other running backs can come close to matching Lacy's production.

Left tackle Terez Davis and cornerback Jalyn Crawford are also listed as questionable on the injury report.

Ole Miss has shown resilience multiple times this season, whether it be battling injuries or embarrassing defeats, but Saturday marks the start of a do-or-die stretch for the Rebels' hopes of competing for a national championship this season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.