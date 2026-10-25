Following a 34-27 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Ole Miss Rebels have fallen multiple spots in the AP Poll. Heading into the game, Ole Miss was ranked No. 7, and Texas was ranked No. 19.

In the coaches' poll, Ole Miss fell to No. 12, with Texas jumping up to No. 11.

Let's see if the AP voters agree, and what the new rankings will mean for the Rebels and their opponents going forward.

Ole Miss' Ranking in the AP Poll

Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Keaton Thomas and safety Sharif Denson pursue at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is ranked No. 12 in this week's AP poll, the same as in the coaches' poll. 12 is a drop from its No. 7 ranking last week.

The ranking puts them on the bubble of a top 12 ranking they would need to qualify for this season's College Football Playoff. Though, the College Football Playoff committee puts out its own "CFP rankings". The first CFP poll will be released on Nov. 3.

Ole Miss still plays a ranked opponent on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. They also play Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. All three of which are unranked, but hold wins over ranked teams.

As for Ole Miss' opponents, they've already played No. 11 Texas, No. 15 LSU, No. 17 Florida and No. 23 Missouri. The Rebels have losses to Texas and Florida and wins over LSU and Missouri.

The Rebels also have a win over the Lousiville Cardinals, who are currently unranked, but were ranked at No. 24 when they lost to Ole Miss.

Going forward, if the Rebels want to climb back into the top 12 they will likely have to win out, which isn't impossible considering that they only have one road game remaining this season, which is against unranked Oklahoma.

The rest of Ole Miss' games are at home, the main one being the Nov. 7 matchup between the Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs. Though the Bulldogs remain a top 5 team in the polls, Ole Miss has shown to ability to match talent with the best of them, and Georgia's shown the ability to get caught sleeping like in its matchup against Auburn.

With five games left in the regular season, it's all to play for for the Rebels, and they have the opportunity to control their own destiny and make a return to the College Football Playoff.

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