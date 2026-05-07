Ole Miss vs Louisville The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

This September, the Louisville Cardinals and Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, where they will meet up for a neutral site matchup.

It will be the first meeting since 2021 between the two teams. In the first matcup, Ole Miss beat Louisville 43-24 in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game in Atlanta, Ga.

Three key matchups to keep an eye out for come college football as both of these teams are ranked in the ESPN "way too early" top 25 power rankings, with Ole Miss being ranked 9th and Louisville 14th.

Power versus Power

Using a belt, Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) smacks a coache's whiteboard with BTA written on it after the Cards dominated rival Kentucky 41-0 Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025 the Ole Miss Rebels offensive line ranked first in fewest sacks allowed in the SEC with just 19.0 in 15 games. Louisville racked up 31 sacks in 2025 with their top linemen Clev Lubin averaged 0.65 sacks a game.

The star matchup from this dog fight is going to be transfer left tackle Carius Curne versus Clev Lubin. Lubin, an expected third-round pick, is going to be a hard matchup for the new Sophomore transfer. Curne came over from LSU with no career starts and is expected to be a big piece to the new offensive line.

Lubin is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior with two years of experience, making him a veteran on this Louisville squad. Fast hands compared with massive size make this guy super exciting to watch. Not only does he end up in the back field almost every game for a sack, he totaled 35 solo tackles at the defensive end position, second in the country behind Dylan LaBarbera from Nevada.

Curne is going to have to control the inside shoulder of Lubin on the run plays and contain the outside during pass protection. Something Lubin does really well is show distribution on almost every single play he is on.

Curne, being a first-time starter, will have to prevent the veteran from getting to Trinidad Chambliss, as the Rebels love to run play action and RPO.

No. 1 Wide Reciever Core meets No. 1 Defensive Back Core

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year, the Louisville defensive back core was one of, if not the best, in the ACC. Ranking first in ACC passing defense, second in ACC opponent efficiency, including 14 interceptions from the core. Fortunately for Ole Miss, the whole starting defensive back core, besides one player for the Cardinals, either went to the NFL or graduated. To make up for the losses, Louisville brought in T.J. Banks, Brycen Scott and Kaleb Beasley.

Banks, a familiar face for Rebels fans, departed following the loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. In 2025, Banks recorded 11 solo tackles and 20 total tackles. Fighting him for a starting role are Brycen Scott and Kaleb Beasley. Beasley, a University of Tennessee transfer, recorded 24 total tackles and recovered a fumble. Brycen Scott, the Elon transfer, racked up 35 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 7 pass breakups.

Counter these three gentlemen is the stacked wide receiver core of Ole Miss. Even after the Rebels lost De'Zauhn Stribling, Tre Wallace, and Dae’Quan Wright, the core is still great as ever with Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom, and Cunningham, and new transfers like Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook II.

The matchup to highlight from these cores is Deuce Alexander versus Tayon Holloway. Holloway is the only returning Cardinal in the defensive back core. Last season, he totaled 42 total tackles, two interceptions, and an All-ACC honorable mention.

Deuce Alexander was the wide receiver two or three for the Rebels in 2025, depending on who you asked. In 2025 the Sophomore caught 44 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns.

Now being the true WR1, Alexander can shine with already a year of experience with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, expect a great matchup in the secondary come September.

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