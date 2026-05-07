What Louisville Does Better Than Ole Miss And Why It Matters

The Ole Miss Rebels finishing No. 3 in the nation last year makes them a hard team to beat out in any metric. Unfortunately, being ranked 3rd in the nation doesn’t mean being ranked 3rd defensively or offensively.

For the Louisville Cardinals, a few things they do better than the Cardinals could change the outcome of their week one matchup in Nashville.

The Cardinal Pass Rush

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) is tackled by the Louisville Cardinals defense during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Ole Miss Rebels finishing No. 3 in the nation last year makes them a hard team to beat out in any metric. Unfortunately, being ranked 3rd in the nation doesn’t mean being ranked 3rd defensively or offensively. For the Louisville Cardinals, the slight few things they do better than the Rebels could change the outcome of their week one matchup in Nashville.

In the 2025 season, the Cardinals' pass rush was ranked second in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, tied third in interceptions, second in pass defense, and second in opponent pass efficiency. This defense made Carson Beck toss four interceptions and lose at home, something the Rebels couldn’t do in the Fiesta Bowl.

Louisville Clock Management

Why this matters for Ole Miss this upcoming fall is that the Rebels' O-Line was ranked second in the SEC, allowing 19 sacks in 15 games, just 1.27 sacks a game, tied 12th nationally. A tough offensive line and tough defensive line going head-to-head is a recipe for a good game.

The Cardinals also have great time-of-possession skills and red zone efficiency. In 2025, the Cardinals scored 84% of the time in the red zone, fifth in the ACC. Louisville controlled the clock in all games but three in 2025, and on top of a top 20 defense in the nation, that is a good combination for wins.

None of the following will matter for Ole Miss come this fall if they stick to their roots and play the brand of football everyone knows and loves. The Rebels are an offensive powerhouse, averaging just below 500 yards per game last season. Ole Miss scored in the red zone 85.71% of the time, going 66 for 77.

The Rebels controlled most games last season, failing to control the clock in four matchups but still managing to win three of them. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy on offense, while Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin on defense, have gone up against a much better front and much better teams, so no surprises from Louisville should shock the Rebels in any way.

The Cardinals are a fast, explosive team that likes to break momentum, which causes offenses to fail. Fortunately for Ole Miss and Rebels fans, the Ole Miss offense loves to build momentum by either gunning it out of the gate or taking a minute to get going.

Ole Miss scored a touchdown on seven of their fifteen opening drives. In the games, they didn’t score on the first drive; they scored on the second. Ole Miss didn’t score under 24 points in a game last, as their lowest scoring affair was against Washington State at home last October.

When these two meet up in Nashville for week one of the college football season, expect a powerful offense versus a powerful defense that makes for a great week one matchup. Two teams that believe they can win their respective conferences this fall will leave everything on the field.

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