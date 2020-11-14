SI.com
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: X-Factors and Prediction

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss will host South Carolina on Saturday evening, as the visiting Gamecocks come to Oxford as 13 point underdogs. 

With both teams at 2-4 entering the week, it's almost surprising to see such a double-digit speed. However, the simply eye test would make some sense to why the Rebels are seen as substantial favorites in this SEC matchup. 

Here's three factors that will likely determine the outcome of this matchup, plus our final score prediction of the game. 

1. Kevin Harris vs. the Rebel rush defense

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris isn't the most talented player on the Gamecock offense – that nod goes to receiver Shi Smith. That said, the SC offense will run through the ground game. Harris averages 112 yards per scrimmage and 1.5 touchdowns per game this season at a clip of 5.3 yards per carry.

The Ole Miss rush defense has made some improvements since their week two performance were they gave up over 400 yards on the ground to Kentucky. However, they are still allowing 231 yards per game on the ground. 

(More: Three South Carolina Players to watch this weekend against Ole Miss)

2. Will Jaycee Horn shadow Elijah Moore?

Simply put, Jaycee Horn is South Carolina's best player. Arguably the top cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn is a borderline lock to be a first round pick. He typically plays on the outside, lined up on the X or Y receiver, but has shown the ability to go into the slot. 

Ole Miss' top receiving threat is only the guy leading the conference in receptions and yards, Elijah Moore, and Moore plays almost exclusively in the slot. Will Horn try and take him away?

3. Will either South Carolina quarterback be able to get going?

Will Muschamp has not named a starting quarterback for this game. He won't before the opening Gamecock drive when either Collin Hill or Ryan Hilinski trot onto the field.

Hill, a grad transfer from Colorado State, opened the year as the full-time starter. He hasn't exactly played well (5 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 55.1 rating), which has led the Gamecocks to turn to the sophomore Hilinski, who started most of 2019 after an injury to Jake Bentley. 

South Carolina is going to need to find a way to keep up with the Ole Miss offense, and they're going to need more than just a running game to do so. Either Hill or Hilinski has to step up for them to stay in this game.

Prediction:

South Carolina simply can't score with Ole Miss. Will Muschamp's gameplay will be to try and muck up the game, slowing it down with the rushing attack and keeping the ball out of the hands of the fast-moving Ole Miss offense.

That will work to some extent, but ultimately this game will be too much Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Connor. I'll take South Carolina to cover 13 points, but the Rebels to win relatively comfortably. 

34-24 Ole Miss

