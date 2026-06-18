Ole Miss vs. Texas: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Ole Miss Rebels will head into the 2026-27 season with high expectations under head coach Pete Golding. Building off last year's success would be an important step for the program, and they should have the personnel to do so.

The always-challenging SEC schedule will present its fair share of obstacles for the Rebels. They'll host the LSU Tigers to begin conference play, play back-to-back road games against Florida and Vanderbilt, and host Georgia towards the end of the regular season.

However, the road game in Austin, Texas, could be the turning point of the season in either direction. This matchup with the Texas Longhorns plays out in the middle of conference play. A tough test will await the Rebels. There are three key matchups to look out for.

Colin Simmons vs. Terez Davis

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis (90) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels' offensive line was a big reason for last year's success. They were able to retain the interior guys, including Delano Townsend, Brycen Sanders, and Patrick Kutas. But they had to make some changes with the exterior lineman.

Terez Davis is expected to take over at left tackle, and he'll draw one of his toughest assignments of the year in defensive end, Colin Simmons. He's one of the best edge rushers in college football, recording nine sacks in his freshman year and 12 sacks last season.

Simmons can rush the passer on both sides of the ball, so defensive coordinator Will Muschamp could move him around. Ole Miss could help out Davis with a tight end, but this matchup will be a massive component of this game.

Cam Coleman vs. Jaylon Braxton

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels will have an elite secondary next season, led by Jaylon Braxton and Auburn transfer Jalyn Crawford. Of course, roles have not been defined yet, so it's not totally clear who will draw the assignment of the Longhorns' top wideout, Cam Coleman.

Coleman recorded 56 catches, 708 yards, and five touchdowns last season with Auburn. It could be an exciting matchup to watch on the outside. If Ole Miss can blanket Texas's talented wide receivers, it would allow the Rebels to stack the box against quarterback Arch Manning.

Arch Manning vs. Trinidad Chambliss

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, Manning and Chambliss will not directly line up on the field, but it's impossible to ignore the nature of this exciting quarterback matchup. These two signal callers will be some of the best college football has to offer next season.

Chambliss threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 30 total touchdowns. Manning will have soaring high expectations, but his second half of the year brings enough optimism that he can live up to the hype.

Both quarterbacks have excellent running backs and wide receivers. It will ultimately come down to execution and playing mistake-free football. This game could come down to whoever has the ball last, and each team should feel confident about the person calling the shots.

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