Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding Disrespected in Latest SEC Head Coach Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are set for their first full season under head coach Pete Golding as the 2026 college football season slowly approaches.

Golding's audition for the job came in the most high-pressure situation that anyone could think of. With former head coach Lane Kiffin leaving town just before the Rebels' appearance in the College Football Playoff, it was up to Golding to lead the charge. Golding did just that, leading the program to their first-ever CFP semifinal appearance.

Expectations are high for his first full season as the head coach in Oxford. But one of the latest SEC head coach rankings isn't very high on Golding in year one.

Talk About Disrespect

Chris Low of On3 has Golding as the 12th-best coach in the SEC heading into the 2026 season. That's two spots below Florida Gators first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, who led the Tulane Green Wave to the playoffs last season, and was bounced in the first round 41-10 by Golding and the Rebels.

Sure, one could argue that Sumrall taking the Green Wave to the postseason could be more impressive than guiding an SEC program. However, Golding was also thrust into the position of being head coach of this program last season.

Keep That Same Energy

Head coach Pete Golding signs autographs at “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears the national media may not be sold on Golding keeping the Rebels at the forefront of the college football world. That's probably something Golding actually likes. Who wouldn't want to come in under the radar in their first season, especially with the talent the Rebels will have on the sidelines?

While Coach Golding isn't probably paying attention to things like this, it still feels like a dig having the first-year head coach so low when the team went on a historic run with him at the helm.

Prove Them Wrong

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding reacts to a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best way to shut up bad takes is to prove it on the field. No better way to do that than by taking the Louisville Cardinals to the woodshed in the opening game of the season. However, that isn't the game on everyone's mind.

Coach Kiffin landed in the third spot in these head coach rankings. A win over the LSU Tigers in the third game of the season would be a massive statement for Golding to the rest of the conference.

Simply put, it's all noise at the moment. This fan base is counting down the days to the first kick.

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