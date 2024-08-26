Ole Miss Week 1 Opponent Preview: Furman Paladins
The Ole Miss Rebels have lofty goals in the 2024 college football season, and the first step on their journey will come on Saturday when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.
Ole Miss is coming off its first 11-win season in program history, capped off by a win in the Peach Bowl over Penn State last December. The Rebels return a ton of talent on offense (led by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart), and they supplemented both sides of the ball with some of the top pieces available in the transfer portal this offseason.
This returning and added production has led many analysts around the country to project Ole Miss as a prime contender for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, and while the Rebels' schedule will begin with an FCS foe this week, Furman has proven to not be a pushover in that department.
This week, we will take a look at what Furman brings to the table when it comes to Oxford on Saturday. Today, we will take an overarching look at the Paladins.
Furman Paladins
2023 Record: 10-3 (7-1 SoCon)
Postseason: FCS Playoffs (advanced to quarterfinals, lost 35-28 in overtime at Montana)
Head Coach: Clay Hendrix (8th season)
Hendrix's Record at Furman: 51-29
Key Position to Watch: Quarterback
Furman's quarterback from 2023 (Tyler Huff) now suits up for Jacksonville State, so there are now three candidates who have been working at the position this offseason. According to Furman's website, Carson Jones, Trey Hedden and Nehuel Garcia are the candidates for the starting position.
Jones has been at Furman for three years, and Garcia is entering his second season while Hedden is in his first year of college ball. Whoever takes the reins at quarterback on Saturday will have to be tested early by Ole Miss' revamped defensive line.
Furman has reached the FCS playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but the Rebels are definitely the more talented team between the two. They will need to simply take care of business on Saturday to start the year 1-0.