Ole Miss Football Signs Elite Assistant Coach To New Deal, Believes in Pete Golding

Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner has signed an extension with the Rebels and will remain in Oxford through the 2026 season, according to On3 Sports.

Joyner will return to Oxford for his sixth season amid coaching changes in the Magnolia State where he will stay on Pete Golding's staff despite opportunities elsewhere.

Officials in Oxford have been successful in keeping the defensive staff intact amid the departure of Lane Kiffin on Nov. 30 with Golding now at the helm of the program.

But there are other staffers Golding is looking to add in the coming weeks as he fills out his staff, he revealed this week.

Ole Miss DL coach Randall Joyner is staying put. He has signed a new deal and will be back in Oxford in 2026 as Associate Head Coach/DL coach. More coming at @OMSpiritOn3



🚨 https://t.co/jZvjg63hfq



Join @On3sports | @Rivals today for $1 and never miss an update like this one… pic.twitter.com/1Hi4VouxTR — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) December 13, 2025

"Obviously our focus right now is on this team and then we’re in the interview process. I like to do things on Zoom first to get a good feel of guys... would they be a good fit? We’ll bring guys into the building and interview some guys throughout the process when our players aren’t here," Golding said.

"But when our players are in the building on these practice days, the focus is on them and trying to beat a really good Tulane team.

"Outside of that, we’re going to be very well-prepared to fill the spots that we need. Some of them are still up in the air. We’re getting our plans ready for whatever direction they go.

"So those will happen over time. We’re in no rush on some of those. If the candidate is put in a situation where there’s a timeline, our hand might get forced on some of these guys that we want and that will come out at that point."

🤞🏽🙏🏽 No place I rather be!



Looks we going to have 2 children from Oxford! @trimieshajoyner #SpotTheBall pic.twitter.com/fIyvbvZRjk — Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) December 13, 2025

Now, Joyner inks a new deal to remain with the Ole Miss Rebels amid a chaotic stretch in Oxford with Golding securing one of the top assistants on his staff.

Along with being one of the top recruiters on the staff in the Magnolia State, Joyner also assisted in his 2024 defensive line setting records for sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120).

Fast forward to 2025 and he's set to receive a new deal with an increase in salary to be a part of the new era in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: