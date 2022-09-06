Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo: ‘Good To Be Back Playing The Game I Love’

OXFORD, Miss.—The Rebels played the Trojans this past Saturday and came out on top 28-10.

Senior Jonathan Mingo finished his first game of the season with three catches for 26 yards. Mingo is aware the receiver room did not live up to their expectations, but the veteran knows that chemistry takes time.

“We know we could have done a lot better,” Mingo said. “But it was a lot of our first game together. A lot of [the receivers] are from different schools, so we are just trying to get our chemistry down.”

The running game was dominant. However, the passing game still needs work. Luckily, there is still plenty of season left.

“We capitalized on every ball that came our way,” Mingo said. “It’s just a new offense trying to get a groove together. It’s a week-by-week thing, and we are going to pick it up later in the season.”

Mingo’s confidence is reassuring because next week Luke Altmyer will be the one commanding the offense instead of Jaxson Dart.

“It doesn’t change anything at all,” Mingo said. “They have been rotating all fall camp. The job’s still the same for us. Get open and catch the ball.”

And as the offense tries to get into a rhythm, Mingo is just excited to be healthy again.

“I felt good just being healthy,” Mingo said. “Last time I was out there I wasn’t that healthy, so it just felt good to be back out there again playing the game I love.”

The Rebels look to find their groove next week on Sep. 10 against the Central Arkansas Bears.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.