CLOSER LOOK: Ole Miss Dominates Georgia Tech in First Road Game

ATLANTA -- The Ole Miss Rebels silenced Georgia Tech’s crowd the entire game on Saturday, advancing to 3-0 on the season and beating the Yellow Jackets 42-0.

Jaxson Dart got the start this week and played until the game was seemingly out of reach. Dart completed ten of his 16 passes, for 207 yards, and zero touchdowns. Dart made several jaw dropping passes, but he also misfired on a few throws to open receivers. He made great decisions with the ball all game, but he threw a head scratching interception to Yellow Jacket defender Jaylon King at the end of the first half.

These mistakes have been haunting Dart since his time at USC. Despite the error, Dart still played a crucial role in the Rebels’ win, adding ten rushes for forty yards. On one play he looked like his teammate Quinshon Judkins, lowering his shoulder, and running over a Yellow Jacket defender for a first down.

Speaking of Judkins, the running backs had another big game, which is becoming a common occurrence for this group. Judkins, Zach Evans, and Ulysses Bentley IV each had a pair of scores Saturday afternoon. Evans led the way with 134 rushing yards.

While the running backs might make the highlight reel, the Rebels’ offensive linemen may have had the most impressive all-around performance. They created massive running lanes all game and gave Dart the time he needed to operate. This unit is very deep and seems ready for the tougher SEC competition ahead.

The offense may have scored 42 points, but the defense ultimately held the Yellow Jackets scoreless. Gang tackling has been a theme for this defense all season. White jerseys were flying around the ball all game this Saturday. The Rebels’ defense was active in both the running and passing game.

Senior AJ Finley lead the team with 7 tackles, and he pitched in one pass deflection. Sophomore Demon Clowney had a notable performance tying for the team high with one sack and leading the team with two tackles for a loss. The Yellow Jackets offensive line had no answer for the Rebels’ pass rush as Ole Miss finished with a season high seven sacks.

Junior receiver Jordan Watkins also played really well, turning in an under the radar performance. He had two grabs for 45 yards and returned three punts for 50 yards.

Ole Miss hosts Tulsa on Sept. 24, and it will be televised on SEC Network with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

