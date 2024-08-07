Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
The Ole Miss Rebels return a good deal of talent from an 11-win season in 2023, but one of the most productive names of that group is wide receiver Tre Harris.
Harris, who transferred to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech last offseason, quickly became quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite target in the passing game, posting a school-record four touchdown receptions in the season opener against Mercer. After leading the Rebels in receiving last season, he has now been named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list.
The award honors the top pass catcher in the country, not just the top wide receiver. Any player who catches a pass (wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, etc.) are eligible for the award given annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation in honor of legendary receiver Fred Biletnikoff.
The award was created in 1994, and in that span of time, no Ole Miss player has ever won the honor. If anyone on Ole Miss' roster can break that trend this season, however, it's Harris.
He led Ole Miss in receiving last year with 985 yards and eight scores, averaging 18.2 yards per catch in the process. Harris saw action in 12 of Ole Miss' 13 games and is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season as the Rebels search for their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
Harris also has plenty of weapons alongside him in the receiver room. Ole Miss returned seasoned production in Jordan Watkins, and it also added Juice Wells out of the transfer portal from the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.