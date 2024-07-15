Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris' Bond Can Help Ole Miss Accomplish Its 2024 'Vision'
DALLAS -- When Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris decided to return to the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024, many of the veteran players followed suit.
Dart, entering his third year as the quarterback in coach Lane Kiffin's offense, is the unquestioned leader of the 2024 Rebels, and he has a strong partner in his favorite passing target in Harris. Both of these prolific playmakers elected to "run it back" in Oxford for another season, despite having pro opportunities after leading Ole Miss to an 11-win campaign in 2023.
The quarterback-wide receiver duo had high praise for one another on Monday at SEC Media Days, and they went into detail about their decision to remain at Ole Miss for another year.
"It was a hard decision at first," Harris said, "but once everybody decided to buy in and everybody decided to run it back, it was a really clear-cut decision for everybody. I guess you could kind of say me and Jaxson led the way. It kind of created a domino effect for a lot of our experienced veteran guys."
Dart made his decision official on Jan. 1 of this year, but he said on Monday that he actually made his mind up before his team faced Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
"To be honest, I made the final decision two days before the Peach Bowl. Kind of rode out that decision as long as I could," Dart said. "I just have a great corner, great people surrounding me to help me make decisions like that. I ultimately saw the vision this program had, the possibilities with everybody coming back, and the conversations in the locker room and facilities."
These two helped retain talent and bring in some new pieces from the transfer portal this offseason, but it's their bond as players that should give Ole Miss fans some real excitement this season. Dart and Harris connected for four scores in the 2023 season opener against Mercer, but their relationship is more than just Xs and Os.
They help one another get better.
"Tre's a monster. I'm a little biased, but I think he's the best receiver in the country," Dart said. "Just the plays that he makes and his mindset each and every day of being able to attack it, there's nobody else like him. He makes my job a lot easier, just being able to get the ball in his hands and him being able to go make plays. He's going to be a monster this season."
"It's stronger than ever," Harris said of his and Dart's relationship. "It continues to strengthen. Every time I'm with him, one thing I always take from him is his incredible work ethic, the amount of work he puts in. Learning the defense with the QB is the best way for you to beat a defense, so with him, it gets better and better each day."
Now, the stage is set. Dart and Harris have the opportunity to etch their name in Ole Miss lore if they can lead the Rebels to a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. That's the primary goal before they go pro.
"I feel like Ole Miss embraced me," Dart said, "and I felt like it was only right to go out for one last dance."