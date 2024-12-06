Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Officially Announces Intent to Declare for NFL Draft
Wide receiver Tre Harris was only an Ole Miss Rebel for two seasons, but he undoubtedly left a mark on the program.
Harris has played his last down as a Rebel, and on Friday, he officially announced what was presumed to be his future for a long time: declaring for the NFL Draft. The wideout made the announcement on Instagram in a post you can view here.
"First and foremost, I give all glory and praise to God for everything I've achieved," Harris wrote in his statement. "Through His grace and His guidance, God has created numerous opportunities that have allowed me to showcase my abilities.
"Through prayer and God's guidance, I am blessed with the opportunity to take the next step in making my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL become a reality by declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Rebels!"
The Lafayette, Louisiana, native will go down as one of the most productive receivers in Ole Miss history. Harris seemed to establish an immediate chemistry with Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart when the duo joined forces in 2023, setting a then-program record with four touchdown receptions in a single game during the team's season opener against Mercer.
In his Ole Miss career, Harris hauled in 103 receptions for 1,839 yards and 14 touchdowns across two seasons. He likely would have eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the 2024 campaign alone had he not been sidelined with injuries partway through the year.
Harris did make a return to action when the Rebels traveled to face Florida in late November, but he reaggravated his groin injury in an attempt to make a reception and did not return to the field in Ole Miss' final regular season game against Mississippi State.