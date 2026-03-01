Jon Sumrall and Florida Gators Intensifying Pursuit for Top Ole Miss Football Target

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown will visit with double-digit programs this offseason as the coveted defender evaluates the contenders in his recruitment process.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native as his recruitment explodes.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The fast-rising defensive weapon has raved about Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels and the defensive scheme the Rebels play with as he keeps tabs on Ole Miss amid a critical recruiting stretch.

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Now, Brown has Ole Miss on the docket ahead of a massive offseason.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Ole Miss will get the Top-10 EDGE in America down to Oxford this spring with an unofficial visit on the docket for March 19 as his rise continues.

But other schools are intensifying their pursuits with the Florida Gators set to host Brown this week on an unoffical visit.

Brown has seen his recruitment take off this offseason after the elite defender saw his game explode as a junior in 2025.

“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out," Brown told Pittsburgh Panthers On SI.

Now, with visits set for this spring, Brown will begin his schedule this week with the Florida Gators up first on the docket.

