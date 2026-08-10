One Ole MIss Football Position Battle That Has Already Taken an Interesting Turn

The biggest question mark facing the Ole Miss Rebels this season is their wide receiver room.

They lost four pass catchers from last year's team. Head Coach Pete Golding solved this issue with a solid recruiting class and great portal additions. Some of the big names they added were Johntay Cook II, Darril Gill Jr., Horatio Fields, and Jase Mathews.

All of these guys have a real possibility to join Deuce Alexander as the other two starting wide receivers.

The transfer class

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook, Gill, and Fields were all added through the portal this offseason.

Cook and Gill are both coming off solid years at Syracuse. Cook finished last season with 549 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Gill had 506 receiving yards on 32 catches and five touchdowns.

Fields is a transfer from the University of Auburn, where he finished his year with 12 catches, 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook and Fields both have SEC experience and know what it takes to succeed in the toughest conference in college football as a receiver. All three guys have been working with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, getting increasingly comfortable with each other.

The recruiting class

Greene County wide receiver Jase Mathews has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jase Mathews is coming into Oxford with house money. He might not have the experience the other guys have, but he is as talented as any of them.

Mathews stands at 6-2 and weighs about 200 pounds. In his junior year of high school, he had 68 catches for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. He did tear his ACL in his senior year, but that will not affect him in 2026.

Mathews is like a bigger Ryan Williams, who had a breakout freshman year at Alabama. Mathews has the same abilities to do the same and be a starter for this Rebels' offence.

The redshirt freshman

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, but certainly not least, is Caleb Cunningham. He is a redshirt freshman who will be a part of the Rebels' success this year.

He is 6’1 215 pounds and had one catch for 19 yards last season.

He has gone against SEC talent in practice and is getting ready for a possible breakout season for the Rebels.

Every single one of these guys could take the final two starting spots, but whichever ones don’t get those roles will still be very important. All this depth will allow offensive coordinator John David Baker to rotate guys and keep the starters fresh. Each one of these receivers will have a big impact for Ole Miss in 2026.

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