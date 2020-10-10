Opinion: Bizarre, Hurricane Filled Randomness Benefits Ole Miss against Alabama

Okay, let's get real here for a minute: Ole Miss is going to simply need a lot of weird shit to happen or order to beat No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night.

So what's more weird than playing a game in the remnants of a literal hurricane?

By the time Hurricane Delta arrives in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday evening, it is expected to be what is called a 'tropical depression.' What exactly does that mean? It means we can expect winds in the 30-38 mph range and a lot of rain.

(MORE: What to expect from the weather in Ole Miss vs. Alabama)

On paper, that doesn't really seem to be like the conditions that favor the Ole Miss Rebels.

Thus far on the season, the Ole Miss offense has been predicated on throwing the football. Quarterback Matt Corral leads the nation in QBR. He's second in the nation in completion percentage and third nationally in passing efficiency and yards per game.

On the other hand, the Ole Miss rushing attack has struggled. Preseason All-SEC pick Jerrion Ealy has only 123 rushing yards through two games and the team as a whole is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.

Theoretically, these windy and wet conditions should favor teams with a strong rushing attack – it's pretty damn hard to throw a football in 30 mph winds.

So how on earth do these conditions favor the Rebels? Because weird shit is going to happen in this football game.

These conditions very much lend itself towards plays that don't make any sense and random, unpredictable events. When you're a 23.5 point underdog, as Ole Miss is when they host the No. 2 Crimson Tide today, the more randomness and unpredictable occurrences the better.

Yes, Ole Miss is predicated on throwing the ball, but weirdly so is Alabama this year. As talented as Alabama running back Najee Harris is, he also isn't having his best year.

Very similar to Ealy, Harris sitting at just 141 yards through two games while quarterback Mac Jones is the nation's leader in adjusted passing yards per attempt and efficiency. The Tide are a pass first team too.

So let us be very clear. We do not think Ole Miss is going to upset Alabama. We're not even predicting that it's going to be incredibly close. All we are saying is that random occurrences favor big underdogs.

And there's nothing more random than playing against Mother Nature.

More on Ole Miss vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.