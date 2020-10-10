SI.com
The Grove Report
Opinion: Bizarre, Hurricane Filled Randomness Benefits Ole Miss against Alabama

Nate Gabler

Okay, let's get real here for a minute: Ole Miss is going to simply need a lot of weird shit to happen or order to beat No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night. 

So what's more weird than playing a game in the remnants of a literal hurricane?

By the time Hurricane Delta arrives in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday evening, it is expected to be what is called a 'tropical depression.' What exactly does that mean? It means we can expect winds in the 30-38 mph range and a lot of rain. 

(MORE: What to expect from the weather in Ole Miss vs. Alabama)

On paper, that doesn't really seem to be like the conditions that favor the Ole Miss Rebels.

Thus far on the season, the Ole Miss offense has been predicated on throwing the football. Quarterback Matt Corral leads the nation in QBR. He's second in the nation in completion percentage and third nationally in passing efficiency and yards per game. 

On the other hand, the Ole Miss rushing attack has struggled. Preseason All-SEC pick Jerrion Ealy has only 123 rushing yards through two games and the team as a whole is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.

Theoretically, these windy and wet conditions should favor teams with a strong rushing attack – it's pretty damn hard to throw a football in 30 mph winds. 

So how on earth do these conditions favor the Rebels? Because weird shit is going to happen in this football game. 

These conditions very much lend itself towards plays that don't make any sense and random, unpredictable events. When you're a 23.5 point underdog, as Ole Miss is when they host the No. 2 Crimson Tide today,  the more randomness and unpredictable occurrences the better. 

Yes, Ole Miss is predicated on throwing the ball, but weirdly so is Alabama this year. As talented as Alabama running back Najee Harris is, he also isn't having his best year. 

Very similar to Ealy, Harris sitting at just 141 yards through two games while quarterback Mac Jones is the nation's leader in adjusted passing yards per attempt and efficiency. The Tide are a pass first team too. 

So let us be very clear. We do not think Ole Miss is going to upset Alabama. We're not even predicting that it's going to be incredibly close. All we are saying is that random occurrences favor big underdogs. 

And there's nothing more random than playing against Mother Nature. 

Football

WATCH: Lane Kiffin on College Gameday Talking Nick Saban, Ole Miss and More

The Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban Dynamic is so fascinating. Ahead of the matchup in Oxford on Saturday night, Kiffin sat down with the ESPN College Gameday team for a really good feature story on the relationship between the two coaches and his first year at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Ole Miss is hosting Alabama in a hurricane. Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

Nate Gabler

Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?

Ole Miss and Alabama are set to play a football game in Oxford, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, as Oxford stands right in storm's future path. What does that mean?

Nate Gabler

Podcast: Breaking Down Ole Miss vs. Alabama with SI's BamaCentral

Ole Miss and Alabama is still on for Saturday evening. We here at The Grove Report teamed up with the Sports Illustrated Alabama channel, BamaCentral, and Tyler Martin to breakdown the game via podcast.

Nate Gabler

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

Offensive philosophy in SEC and college football as a whole has complete shifted in the past decade. Within the conference, the relationship between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin played a major role in that transformation.

Nate Gabler

Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta

Ole Miss and Alabama will no longer be kicking off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday night. According to SEC officials, the game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and the SEC Exploring Alternatives Alabama Game Due to Hurricane Delta

There's a very realistic chance that the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game may not happen on Saturday evening as prior planned.

Nate Gabler

How Can Ole Miss Get Jerrion Ealy Going? It Starts Up Front

Simply put, Jerrion Ealy has struggled to get going this season. The running game has to be better moving forward, and to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, that starts with the offensive line.

Nate Gabler

Everything Nick Saban is Saying About Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

We all know Alabama head coach Nick Saban and new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have some history. Here's everything Saban said about his history with the Ole Miss head coach during his media ops this week:

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Elijah Moore Speaks to Media After Another Huge Week

Elijah Moore quite literally leads FBS football in receiving. Moore spoke to media earlier this week, coming off his great back-to-back weeks that put him among nation's best. Here's everything he had to say.

Nate Gabler