Oxford NIL Club Launches to Financially Support Ole Miss Football Players

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Oxford NIL Club was launched on Thursday morning, a club that benefits Ole Miss Rebels football players through the use of name, image and likeness.

According to a release tweeted by defensive back Roman Rashada, proceeds from the club will equally support the 100-plus members of the team who are a part of the club. This comes in the midst of the landscape of college football undergoing a massive shift under NIL legislation, something Rebel coach Lane Kiffin has been vocal about since the changes began.

Fans can become a member of the club with any donation that is $5 or more. There is no maximum donation fee.

Rebel fans who choose to join the club have an opportunity to have meet-and-greets and Q&As with players, film breakdowns and other player-created content.

Lane Kiffin has been vocal about the issues facing college football in the current NIL era, including during his turn at SEC Media Days on Monday.

"If you got boosters out there deciding who they're gonna pay to come play and the coach isn't involved in it, how's that work?" Kiffin said Monday at SEC media days. "Do they just go pick who they want? ... And then when they don't play, how's that gonna work out?

"So again, this was not thought out at all, in my opinion. And it's created a massive set of issues."

Kiffin has also advocated for a form of coach involvement and salary cap in revisions to the NIL legislation.

