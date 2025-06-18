Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Signs Adidas NIL Deal, Set to Receive Huge Payday
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process with multiple programs pursuing his services.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, remains committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss and others from intensifying their push.
The top-ranked Mississippi prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024.
He logged 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season with the home-state school ramping up its pursuit.
Keys has worked through a hectic June after taking official visits to see the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers.
He will wrap up his summer official visit process with a multi-day stay to LSU this weekend, June 20, where he remains committed.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program continues its pursuit with the staff looking to get Keys to Oxford for an official sooner rather than later.
But Keys is also working through an impressive summer with sponsorships rolling out the red carpet in order to ink his services.
The five-star recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas as his rise as a household name continues this offseason.
“I’ll say just the people. When I went out there, I was surrounded by great people,” Keys told On3 Sports. “They knew a lot of great things, and I made a lot of great connections.
"Just having that connection with them and building it up from a while ago to now has just became strong. So I feel like that was a spot for me.”
The Hattiesburg (Miss.) native continues sharing his success with his hometown as his meteoric rise continues.
“I say it’s truly a blessing,” Keys said. “The most important part for me is just showing the kids back home that it’s possible, and it’s a lot of opportunity out there. If you have a dream, go chase it.”
At the next level, Keys is expected to receive a payday "that will pay him between $500K to $1 million as a freshman," according to On3 Sports.
It's the LSU Tigers with the commitment, but multiple programs, including the Ole Miss Rebels, remain in pursuit.
What will Keys provide at the next level? On3 Sports' Charles Power broke down his game.
The On3 Sports Evaluation: "Contested catch maven who looks like the top wide receiver prospect early in the 2026 cycle. Has good size, measuring at ver 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with good length as a junior. Turned in a strong junior campaign, catching 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading his team to a deep playoff run.
"Excels in contested catch situations, elevating to come down with acrobatic grabs. Hangs in the air and is able to contort his body into favorable positions. Displays a huge catch radius, high-pointing the football and coming down with one-handed grabs. High-level ball tracker with the ability to locate and corral the ball over his shoulder.
"Shows some route-running nuance. Has some shake off the line of scrimmage and is able to stack corners with his releases. Runs hard after the catch. Able to attack all areas of the field with his well-rounded skill set. Made some huge plays in big contests as a junior.
"Also a star on the 7-on-7 circuit before his junior season. Good marks in track and field in the high jump (6-0 feet) and triple jump (43-2 feet). Also plays basketball. Can continue improving his top-end speed."
