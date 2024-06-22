Pair of Ole Miss Rebels Among 10 Highest-Graded Returning SEC Safeties in 2024
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels will have plenty of new faces in their secondary in 2024 after starting defensive backs Deantre Prince, Zamari Walton and Daijahn Anthony all found new homes in the NFL this offseason. While the cornerback room got a makeover, Ole Miss will be rolling with the same pair of safeties in 2024: seniors John Saunders Jr. and Trey Washington.
Saunders and Washington make up what is arguably the best safety tandem in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. PFF released the 10 highest-graded SEC safeties returning for the 2024 season, and both Washington and Saunders landed in the rankings. Saunders landed at No. 6 with a PFF grade of 79.1, while Washington followed at No. 7 with a PFF grade of 77.7.
The entire Top 10 can be found below.
1. Caleb Flagg - Missouri Tigers (85.8)
2. Gerald Kilgore - South Carolina Gamecocks (85.2)
3. Keon Sabb - Alabama Crimson Tide (82.1)
4. Malaki Starks - Georgia Bulldogs (81.1)
5. C.J. Taylor - Vanderbilt Commodores (80.8)
6. John Saunders Jr. - Ole Miss Rebels (79.1)
7. Trey Washington - Ole Miss Rebels (77.7)
8. Malachi Moore - Alabama Crimson Tide (77.5)
9. Jordan Castell - Florida Gators (75.6)
10. Derickey Wright - Vanderbilt Commodores (73.8)
Washington led the Rebels in total tackles (83) in 2023, and both safeties led the team in interceptions with three apiece. Saunders finished third on the team in total tackles with 65, while also recording two tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Washington also notched two TFLs, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Saunders and Washington will both be crucial parts of the revamped Ole Miss defense in 2024 and should shine even brighter now that they are accompanied by one of the most talented defensive lines in the SEC.