Position Preview: Who is Patrolling The Secondary For The Ole Miss Rebels in 2024?
OXFORD, Miss. – Rebuilding the secondary was a focal point for the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason. After losing its starting cornerbacks from 2023 to the NFL and a couple of safeties to the NCAA Transfer Portal, Ole Miss was forced to give its defensive back room a facelift.
The secondary did not gain any elite talent that is comparable to Walter Nolen or Princely Umanmielen, but this is still shaping up to be a formidable unit in 2024. We already took a look at cornerback specifically, and now we will dive into the safety position.
Familiar Faces
Trey Washington and John Saunders Jr. both held down Ole Miss’ starting safety roles in 2023, and they will continue to play a role in 2024. Washington was all over the field last season, as he led the Rebels in total tackles with 83. Saunders finished third on the team in tackles with 65, and both safeties led Ole Miss in interceptions with three each. Jadon Canady, Nick Cull, and Antione Johnson are returners who will provide key depth in 2024.
New Faces
Former South Alabama defensive back Yam Banks is the highlight of the Rebels’ transfer haul at safety. In four seasons with the Jaguars, Banks recorded 147 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and seven interceptions. Banks should see a lot of time in the slot and may even get some snaps at the cornerback position. Senior transfers Louis Moore and Key Lawrence will be key members of the Ole Miss secondary this season, as well.
Young Faces
The Rebels recruited the safety position hard during the 2024 cycle. Ole Miss landed commitments from four-star safeties Andy Jaffe and Travaris Banks, while also picking up a pledge from three-star Anthony Robinson III. Banks was recruited as a safety but is listed on the Ole Miss website as a cornerback, so there is a chance we will see him at both positions at some point.